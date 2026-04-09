BJP eyes Bengal Breakthrough

NEW DELHI: The BJP, contesting the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 as the principal Opposition with 77 sitting MLAs, faces one of the most formidable electoral challenges in its history in any state. Although some in the party perceive that the removal of over 90 lakh names from the electoral rolls during the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise as having marginally eased the electoral terrain, the reality on the ground remains far more complex.

A key concern for the BJP is the significant consolidation and polarisation of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) core support base, particularly among Muslim voters. This demographic, constituting roughly 30-34 percent of the state’s population, has shown signs of consolidating strongly behind the TMC. In districts where minority populations exceed 50%, such as Murshidabad and Malda, this consolidation has made electoral gains particularly challenging for the BJP across at least 10-12 constituencies.

The BJP’s electoral optimism this time is rooted in two principal factors: the deletion of a substantial number of voters during the SIR process, and the emergence of a political alignment between the AIMIM and AJUP, led by former TMC leader Humayun Kabir, that is supposed to be eating into the TMC’s Muslim vote bank. The party continues to rely heavily on an aggressive campaign strategy led by its principal strategist, Home Minister Amit Shah, and extensive rallying by PM Narendra Modi.