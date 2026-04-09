CBSE mandates third language in class 6, orders schools to implement within 7 days without textbooks

NEW DELHI: In what could be called as ‘underscoring urgency’ over preparedness, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday directed all affiliated schools to introduce a third language (R3) in Class 6 within seven days, regardless of whether prescribed textbooks are available.

The directions, issued through an official circular on April 9, made immediate implementation compulsory from the 2026-27 academic session.

Calling the directive “urgent and mandatory,” CBSE noted that while some schools have already begun adopting the three-language formula, all remaining institutions must comply within a strict one-week deadline.

“All remaining schools are hereby directed to ensure compliance within 7 days,” the board said, leaving little room for delay.

Significantly, the board made it clear that lack of textbooks will not be accepted as a reason for postponement. Schools have been instructed to begin teaching the third language immediately using “locally available books/materials” until official resources are released. “The textbooks… will be made available shortly. However, schools are directed to start teaching R3 from Class 6 immediately,” the circular stated.

The directive also urged schools to formally declare the third language they intend to offer and update the details on the OASIS portal. CBSE added that its regional offices will actively monitor the rollout to ensure compliance.