CBSE mandates third language in class 6, orders schools to implement within 7 days without textbooks

NEW DELHI: In what could be called as ‘underscoring urgency’ over preparedness, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday directed all affiliated schools to introduce a third language (R3) in Class 6 within seven days, regardless of whether prescribed textbooks are available.
The directions, issued through an official circular on April 9, made immediate implementation compulsory from the 2026-27 academic session.
Calling the directive “urgent and mandatory,” CBSE noted that while some schools have already begun adopting the three-language formula, all remaining institutions must comply within a strict one-week deadline.
“All remaining schools are hereby directed to ensure compliance within 7 days,” the board said, leaving little room for delay.
Significantly, the board made it clear that lack of textbooks will not be accepted as a reason for postponement. Schools have been instructed to begin teaching the third language immediately using “locally available books/materials” until official resources are released. “The textbooks… will be made available shortly. However, schools are directed to start teaching R3 from Class 6 immediately,” the circular stated.
The directive also urged schools to formally declare the third language they intend to offer and update the details on the OASIS portal. CBSE added that its regional offices will actively monitor the rollout to ensure compliance.
The push for swift implementation carries long-term academic implications. According to the board, only those languages introduced at the Class 6 level will be offered as options in Classes 9 and 10. This effectively means schools must make immediate decisions that could shape students’ subject choices in later years.
The move is aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF) 2023, which promotes multilingualism through the R1, R2, R3 model. Under this framework, students typically study their mother tongue or regional language (R1), alongside English or another Indian language (R2), and an additional third language (R3).
CBSE had earlier reiterated that the objective is to strengthen linguistic skills, cultural awareness, and national integration.
The circular highlighted that the CBSE’s R3 curricular goals for the middle stage focus on strengthening communication, comprehension, and writing skills. “Students are encouraged to develop effective oral communication for daily interactions, including conversations, presentations, and summarising ideas. Emphasis is placed on listening to varied texts and expressing thoughts clearly. Reading skills aim at fluency, accuracy, and understanding key ideas from stories, poems, and instructions,” read the circular.
It further stated, “Writing competencies include expressing experiences, feelings, and ideas through paragraphs, letters, and invitations. Overall, the framework promotes holistic language development by integrating speaking, listening, reading, and writing skills to enhance students’ ability to communicate confidently and meaningfully in real-life contexts.”
7-day deadline: CBSE has made it mandatory for all affiliated schools to introduce a third language (R3) in Class 6 within one week of the April 9 circular.
No textbook excuse: Schools must begin teaching immediately even if official textbooks are not yet available, using locally available materials.
Immediate rollout: The directive stresses “urgent and mandatory” compliance, leaving little scope for delay.
Mandatory reporting: Schools have to finalize the third language and update it on the OASIS portal.
Future impact: Only those languages introduced in Class 6 will be available for Classes 9 and 10, making early decisions crucial.