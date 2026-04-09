Chhattisgarh achieves 97 pc e-KYC under MGNREGA, introduces QR-based transparency measures

RAIPUR: BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh has emerged as one of the better-performing states in the effective implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), achieving 97 per cent e-KYC coverage and introducing QR code-based transparency measures.

By integrating cutting-edge technology, ranging from face authentication to QR codes, the state has set a benchmark for transparency and administrative efficiency in rural employment, officials said.

As of April 1, 2026, the state has achieved significant milestones that place it among the top-tier Indian states managing the central scheme, they added.

The state has successfully completed e-KYC for 97 per cent of its active workforce, covering approximately 58.16 lakh workers. This massive digital verification drive ensures that wages reach the rightful beneficiaries, eliminating leakages in the payment system.

Attendance at worksites is now monitored through the NMMS (National Mobile Monitoring System) using face recognition, making labour records more reliable and transparent.

For the upcoming 2026–27 financial year, Chhattisgarh has utilised the ‘Yuktadhara’ portal to create GIS-based (Geographic Information System) plans.

A total of 2,86,975 projects across 11,668 gram panchayats have been designed using scientific data to ensure they meet specific local environmental and logistical needs.

In a move to empower citizens, the government has installed QR codes at project sites and gram panchayats. By scanning these codes, residents can instantly access full details of the ongoing works.

Beyond the digital shift, the state has institutionalised a monthly grievance redressal mechanism.

On the 7th of every month, the state observes “Employment Day” (Rozgar Diwas) and “Housing Day” (Awas Diwas) alongside the traditional Rice Festival.