‘Eco-tourism’ in Bastar under government lens

RAIPUR: The Centre has directed the Chhattisgarh government to examine allegations of illegal eco-tourism projects involving permanent constructions within the ecologically fragile Kanger Valley National Park in Bastar, south Chhattisgarh.

The intervention by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), sparked by a complaint from advocate Byas Muni Dwivedi, centres on the unauthorised constructions of a ‘welcome gate’ and ‘cement staircases’ under the guise of eco-tourism development inside the sensitive Green Cave in Kutumsar area. The constructions allegedly bypass the Forest Conservation Act (FCA), 1980.

Under the Centre’s guidelines, permanent masonry in protected national parks is strictly prohibited without clearance by the environment ministry. In his submission the complainant said, “A budget of Rs 48.45 lakh for the permanent constructions was approved by the PCCF (wildlife) and released in two instalments.”

The Centre’s directive, signed by Deepika Chaudhary, Deputy Inspector General of Forests, has been circulated to top state officials, including the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests-Head of Forest Force (PCCF-HoFF) and the Nodal Officer for the Forest Conservation Act in Raipur. The state government has been asked to examine the legal violations and take action as per the law.