Gorakhpur’s AI-based flood warning centre draws PM Modi, NITI Aayog praise

LUCKNOW: Gorakhpur’s AI-based Urban Flood Management Cell (UFMC), the first of its kind in the country, has drawn appreciation from the Prime Minister’s Office and NITI Aayog.

According to sources, NITI Aayog noted that the Gorakhpur model can significantly strengthen disaster response capacity of urban bodies through data-driven forecasting, marking a shift from reactive to proactive flood management.

The UFMC was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 23, 2025. It functions as an advanced urban flood early warning and decision support system.

Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Singh Sogarwal said rainfall and waterlogging forecasts, made 24 hours in advance, are now over 80 per cent accurate. During the trial phase, 70 per cent of 250 complaints were resolved within hours, improving overall system efficiency to 65 per cent.

The system integrates AI-based rainfall prediction, sensor-based water level monitoring, and stormwater modelling. Sensors send alerts when water levels rise, triggering automated pumps for real-time response. Officials said the system works on two key components: an early warning system for immediate alerts and a decision support system for long-term planning.

Under the project, 28 waterlogging hotspots and 85 sensitive locations have been identified. A 24x7 control room ensures continuous monitoring, while all drains, equipment, and teams have been digitally mapped.