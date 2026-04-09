India races to secure energy supplies as US-Iran ceasefire opens narrow window in Gulf

NEW DELHI: In a diplomatic push amid shifting geopolitical currents in West Asia, India has dispatched two senior ministers to the Gulf, leveraging the narrow opening created by the recent US-Iran ceasefire.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri arrived in Qatar on Thursday for a two-day visit, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates from April 11 to 12.

Hardeep Singh Puri’s visit to Qatar reflects India’s urgency to stabilise vital supply lines as regional tensions disrupt established trade flows. A key energy partner, Qatar’s role has come into sharper focus amid shipping uncertainties, with discussions expected to ‘prioritise reliability and continuity of supplies’ rather than routine engagement, officials pointed out.

India’s energy security is heavily tied to West Asia, with about half of its natural gas demand met through LNG imports -- and 55% of which transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Qatar is the single largest supplier, contributing over 40% of India’s LNG imports which was 11.2 million tonnes in 2024–25 met through long-term deals with QatarEnergy as well as spot purchases.

Dependence is similarly high for LPG, with imports meeting around 60% of demand and 90% of which also pass through Hormuz, which has become a chokepoint during the war and Qatar again is the leading supplier, adding to India’s vulnerability to disruptions in the region.