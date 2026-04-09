Mamata slams PM Modi for misrepresenting facts over fish production in state

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused PM Modi of misrepresenting facts by claiming that her government failed to attain self-sufficiency in fish production.

She also hit back at Modi by alleging that people are not allowed to eat non-vegetarian food in BJP-ruled states.

Mamata was addressing a public rally at Agarpara in North 24 Parganas district.

"I heard that today, he (PM) said that there is no fish production in Bengal, while Bihar is producing more and exporting. But you do not allow people to eat fish in Bihar. Here we purchase fish from markets and eat," the TMC supremo said.

Earlier, Bengal used to import fish from Andhra Pradesh, but that has been stopped, Banerjee said, and urged Modi to keep track of these developments.

"You are uttering whatever your party people are whispering in your ears. You do not allow people to eat fish, eggs and meat in Rajasthan, Bihar, and UP. Shops (selling such items) are being shut down," Banerjee claimed.

Prime Minister Modi, while delivering his speech at a public rally in Haldia, alleged that the TMC government failed to match fish production with its high demand in the state.