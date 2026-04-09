Manesar contractual workers strike work for better pay, work condition

GURUGRAM: Contractual workers from over half a dozen companies in IMT Manesar went on strike on Wednesday, demanding a pay raise and improved working conditions. Following the unrest, Gurugram District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar issued orders to enforce Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to maintain law and order in IMT Manesar and nearby areas.

The protest comes in the wake of labour unrest at Honda Scooter and Motorcycle India Private Limited, after which contractual workers from multiple companies joined the strike to press their demands.

Around 7,000 contract workers gathered outside factory gates, raising slogans for better wages and improved workplace conditions. A significant number of women employees also participated in the protest.Tension escalated when police personnel attempted to engage with the workers.

An altercation reportedly broke out, during which some officers were allegedly pushed and attempts were made to snatch their mobile phones. In response to the situation, the district administration imposed Section 163 to prevent any further escalation.

Deputy Commissioner Kumar said the decision was based on inputs from the police department, which warned of possible demonstrations and protest marches that could disrupt public order, traffic movement, and safety in the area.

As per the orders, assembly of five or more persons without prior permission has been strictly prohibited in IMT Manesar. Carrying weapons of any kind—including firearms, swords, sticks, spears, axes, maces, and knives—in public places has also been banned. The order further prohibits blocking roads, obstructing traffic, or disrupting normal movement in the industrial area.

“These orders have been implemented to maintain peace and law and order, ensure public safety, and keep traffic flowing smoothly. They will come into effect immediately and remain in force until further directions,” Kumar said.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any untoward incidents and to ensure that normalcy is restored at the earliest.