Mohsina Kidwai: A quiet anchor of Congress, when it mattered

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and former Union minister Mohsina Kidwai, 94, passed away on Wednesday in a Noida hospital after battling age-related ailments, her family said. A trailblazer in Indian politics, she served under Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, holding key portfolios. Over her distinguished career, she served in all four legislative bodies—as an MLC, MLA, and MP in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

She was a rare politician, known for her calm, an attribute exemplified in countless moments, this being one of the most striking. On a heavy May afternoon in 2014, when the Indian National Congress had sunk to one of its lowest ebbs, the lawns of 24, Akbar Road felt subdued. TV crews hovered, reporters spoke in low voices, and some were already drafting obituaries for the party. Into that moment stepped Mohsina Kidwai—calm, unhurried, and certain of what she wanted to say.

She didn’t argue with the mood; instead, she leaned on memory. In a quiet way, Kidwai reminded a small group of journalists how the Congress had been written off before — after the Emergency, after the defeats that followed, after being wiped out in Uttar Pradesh in the Mandal-Mandir churn. The recovery, she said, hadn’t come from big speeches or quick fixes. Leaders had gone door to door—to homes, mohallas, villages—to apologise, to listen, to ask for another chance. It was slow, sometimes humbling work. “We have to begin again,” she said.

That sense of politics as patient, ground-level work ran through her career. Born in 1932 in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, Kidwai entered public life early and stayed the course for decades. She served multiple terms in both Houses of Parliament and was part of Union governments led by Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.