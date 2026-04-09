MoRTH plans annual DPR workshops to improve project quality, transparency

NEW DELHI: Often criticised for poor-quality detailed project reports (DPRs) containing errors, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is planning another initiative, annual workshops to ensure high-quality, comprehensive project blueprints and greater transparency.

Sources said the modalities would be worked out to conduct annual workshops with DPR consultants, involving stakeholder participation, as DPR quality has a direct bearing on project cost, timelines and overall outcomes.

A Parliamentary panel has already recommended that the ministry institutionalise annual DPR workshops. It also asked that the DPR process include mandatory stakeholder consultations, particularly with Public Works Departments (PWDs) in states and local elected representatives, at the preliminary stages, alignment, finalisation and design.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has repeatedly flagged the poor quality of DPRs for highway projects and blamed faulty DPRs for a significant number of road accidents and deaths in traffic crashes in India.

He once suggested that a police case should be registered against those responsible for allegedly faulty DPRs in road construction.