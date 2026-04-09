MoRTH plans annual DPR workshops to improve project quality, transparency

NEW DELHI: Often criticised for poor-quality detailed project reports (DPRs) containing errors, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is planning another initiative, annual workshops to ensure high-quality, comprehensive project blueprints and greater transparency.
Sources said the modalities would be worked out to conduct annual workshops with DPR consultants, involving stakeholder participation, as DPR quality has a direct bearing on project cost, timelines and overall outcomes.
A Parliamentary panel has already recommended that the ministry institutionalise annual DPR workshops. It also asked that the DPR process include mandatory stakeholder consultations, particularly with Public Works Departments (PWDs) in states and local elected representatives, at the preliminary stages, alignment, finalisation and design.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has repeatedly flagged the poor quality of DPRs for highway projects and blamed faulty DPRs for a significant number of road accidents and deaths in traffic crashes in India.
He once suggested that a police case should be registered against those responsible for allegedly faulty DPRs in road construction.
Last month, the ministry utilised the Survey of India’s (SoI’s) Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) network for surveying and mapping activities for all DPR consultants working on highway projects.
The move aims at seamless integration of geodatabases prepared by different agencies and supports the adoption of modern technologies such as machine control and automation in construction and surveying activities.
Earlier, the ministry released DPR consultant rankings based on approved assessment parameters. The arrangement was introduced to ensure transparency, quality and continuous improvement in consultancy services.
Upset with the “poor” quality of DPRs, the ministry has also been considering a proposal to allow joint ventures with international companies holding a majority stake to prepare project blueprints for more effective planning, execution and monitoring of infrastructure development.
In 2024, the ministry set up a review mechanism, the DPR Cell, for end-to-end monitoring to ensure the quality of DPRs. With the introduction of the unit, Regional Officers (ROs) and Project Directors (PDs) advise on overall planning and methodology for achieving the desired outcomes in DPR preparation and finalisation of alignment in line with techno-economic considerations.