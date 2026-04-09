PIL in SC seeks stringent guidelines on Aadhaar issuance; flags misuse by infiltrators posing as citizens

A petition filed in the Supreme Court has sought directions to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to restrict the issuance of new Aadhaar cards to children up to six years of age and to frame stricter guidelines for issuing them to adolescents and adults, in order to prevent infiltrators from posing as Indian citizens.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, has also urged the court to direct authorities to install display boards at common service centres clarifying that the 12-digit Aadhaar number is only a "proof of identity" and not proof of citizenship, address or date of birth.

Apart from all states and Union Territories, the plea has named UIDAI, the issuing authority for Aadhaar, along with the Union ministries of home, law and justice, and electronics and information technology as parties.

Filed through advocate Ashwani Dubey, the petition argued that Aadhaar, originally conceived as a proof of identity, has increasingly evolved into a "foundational document" that enables individuals to obtain other identification documents such as ration cards, domicile certificates and voter identity cards.

"The UIDAI has issued 144 crore Aadhaar cards, and 99 per cent Indians have been enrolled. Therefore, the petitioner is filing this writ petition as a PIL under Article 32, seeking a direction to UIDAI to issue new Aadhaar cards only to children and frame new stringent guidelines for adolescents and adults, so as to stop infiltrators from getting it and masquerading as Indian citizens," the plea said.