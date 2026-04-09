Rahul Gandhi vows to scrap 'discriminatory system' in CAPFs which denies leadership opportunities to CAPF

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that when his party comes to power, it will dismantle the "discriminatory system" that denies Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel leadership opportunities, and ensure they receive their rightful rights and privileges.

Marking the Valour Day of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Gandhi said both he and the Congress party hold CAPF personnel in the highest regard. He emphasised that opportunities for advancement within their own forces, access to top leadership roles, and due respect are their rightful entitlements.

"On CRPF Valour Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and pay my respectful homage to the courageous and brave soldiers of our Force," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Your courage and sacrifice safeguard our nation every single day. Stationed at our borders, you keep the country secure; you confront the threats of terrorism and Naxalism; and you ensure that the greatest festival of democracy -- our elections remains peaceful and safe," the Leader of Opposition said.

"However, a true tribute consists of more than just words. Despite years of sacrifice, arduous duty, and service, CAPF personnel receive neither timely promotions nor the right to lead their own Force simply because the top leadership positions are reserved for individuals from outside the organisation," he said.

Gandhi further noted that CAPF personnel possess specialised training, valuable ground-level experience, and deep strategic insight.

"Therefore, from the perspective of national security itself it is imperative that these forces be led by individuals drawn from within the very same system, who truly understand the unique challenges and requirements of the troops," Gandhi argued.

From being denied opportunities for leadership to facing long-pending issues regarding pay, welfare, and dignity this institutional injustice undermines the morale of the very soldiers who have dedicated their entire lives to the service and security of the nation, he said.