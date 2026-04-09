SC dismisses plea seeking national task force to ensure compliance with food safety measures

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking the constitution of a national task force to monitor food safety compliance across the country, terming it “devoid of merits”.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said, “We find no ground to entertain this writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India.”

The petition had sought directions for a nationwide, time-bound food safety audit covering manufacturing units, restaurants, and commercial establishments.

Earlier, during the hearing on April 6, the bench questioned the petitioner’s research, remarking on the lack of substantive groundwork beyond “sermons,” while the petitioner argued the PIL addressed widespread concerns over unsafe and contaminated food.

The plea had sought directions to the authorities to constitute a national task force or committee under the supervision of the apex court to monitor and ensure effective compliance with food safety enforcement measures across the country.

It had made the Centre, states, Union territories and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India as respondents in the matter.

The plea had sought directions to the respondents to strengthen inspection infrastructure, testing laboratories and enforcement personnel across all states and Union territories.

It had also sought the establishment of a nationwide grievance redressal and compensation mechanism for victims of food safety

(With inputs from PTI)