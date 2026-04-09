SC warns states on rising child trafficking cases; seeks coordinated action

The Supreme Court has expressed serious concern over the increasing number of child trafficking cases, noting that organised gangs are operating across the country. It warned that if States and Union Territories fail to take immediate action, the situation could spiral out of control.

The court emphasised that primary responsibility lies with state governments and their home departments to act vigilantly and effectively.

"As a court we can monitor, but ultimately the action has to be on the part of the state government, the police, and other agencies. Therefore, this is our humble request," a bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan said during the hearing of a plea on Wednesday.

The bench criticised several states and UTs for their "lackadaisical" approach in implementing a 2025 judgment aimed at dismantling organised trafficking networks.

Justice Viswanathan observed that the successful retrieval of trafficked children in some cases shows the issue can be addressed. However, he pointed out that the necessary political and administrative will is currently lacking.

The verdict, delivered on April 15, 2025, had mandated key institutional reforms, including the completion of trafficking-related trials within six months on a day-to-day basis.

It had also directed the strengthening of Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) and the improvement of investigation standards.