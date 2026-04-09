Young legislators key to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047, says RS Dy Chairman

NEW DELHI: Emphasising the role of young legislators in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh on Thursday delivered the plenary address at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (India Region), Zone 7 Conference in Panaji.

In his address, Harivansh highlighted that India is passing through a transformative phase of “Amrit Kaal,” where the next two decades will be decisive in shaping a developed, inclusive, and resilient nation.

He underscored that young Members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies, with their energy, innovation, and closer connect to the aspirations of citizens, are key drivers of this national mission.

Drawing attention to India’s remarkable progress over the past decade, he pointed to transformative achievements in infrastructure development, digital governance, financial inclusion, and the growth of a vibrant startup ecosystem.