Young legislators key to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047, says RS Dy Chairman

NEW DELHI: Emphasising the role of young legislators in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh on Thursday delivered the plenary address at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (India Region), Zone 7 Conference in Panaji.
In his address, Harivansh highlighted that India is passing through a transformative phase of “Amrit Kaal,” where the next two decades will be decisive in shaping a developed, inclusive, and resilient nation.
He underscored that young Members of Parliament and Legislative Assemblies, with their energy, innovation, and closer connect to the aspirations of citizens, are key drivers of this national mission.
Drawing attention to India’s remarkable progress over the past decade, he pointed to transformative achievements in infrastructure development, digital governance, financial inclusion, and the growth of a vibrant startup ecosystem.
He also noted that initiatives such as Digital India and Direct Benefit Transfer have significantly improved transparency, efficiency, and citizen-centric service delivery, while empowering rural populations to participate in the digital economy.
He also acknowledged the emerging challenges before the nation, including energy security concerns, global uncertainties, and rising public expectations in a rapidly evolving information age.
He stressed that cooperative federalism remains essential, with states playing a pivotal role in implementing national priorities at the grassroots level.
Calling upon young legislators to lead with integrity and vision, he urged them to actively contribute to the legislative process through informed debates, committee work, and policy innovation.
He emphasised the need to balance immediate public demands with long-term national goals to convert challenges into opportunities.