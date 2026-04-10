10 killed as boat with over 30 devotees onboard capsizes in River Yamuna in UP's Mathura district

LUCKNOW: At least 10 people were killed after a boat carrying a group of pilgrims from Punjab capsized at the Keshi Ghat along the River Yamuna in Mathura district on Friday, around 3.00 pm.

22 other passengers in the boat have been rescued.

As per the official sources, a group of over 30 people, who hailed from Ludhiana, had hired two boats and were travelling on the River Yamuna.

PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep grief over the tragedy in Mathura.