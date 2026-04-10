51 academics, scholars ask President to overturn NCERT textbook ban

NEW DELHI: A group of 51 academics and scholars across the country have recently written to President Droupadi Murmu appealing for her urgent intervention to lift the ban imposed by the Supreme Court on the Class VIII Grade 2 Social Science textbook released by NCERT in February.

It has also called for a waiver of the harsh punishment imposed on the contributors to the textbook apart from publishing the book online without the controversial chapter.

A majority of the signatories of the letter dated April 7 are present and former teachers at IITs and IIMs and other reputed institutions along with a few concerned citizens.

On February 24, the NCERT published Exploring Society: India and Beyond, it elaborated. One of the textbook's eight chapters was titled "The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society", it said.

A section in it 'Challenges Faced by the Judicial System’ had two subsections, one about the large number of pending cases in Indian courts and the other about corruption in the Judiciary, the letter explained.

Billing the SC verdict as a case of judicial over reach, the letter sent on April 7 said, “Articles and blogs on many media platforms, including several authored by legal experts, have analysed the Supreme Court order and found that since, in India, a book can be banned only by law, the Supreme Court overreached its powers in banning the textbook.”

Some authors reported having seen the chapter and found nothing objectionable in it; a few even found that overall, the Judiciary was portrayed in a positive light, it added.