Archery coach in Haridwar school booked for raping student

UTTRA: An archery coach of a school here has been booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old student, police said.

The case was registered against the coach, Pawan, a native of Haryana, on Thursday after the student's father filed a complaint alleging that he had raped his daughter and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, police said.

The complaint states that the accused raped the girl in October last year and then continued to threaten her to remain silent.

After remaining silent for several months, the girl finally mustered the courage to share her ordeal with her family. Her father took her to the Kankhal police station and filed a complaint against the accused, police said.

Kankhal Station House Officer Devendra Singh Rawat said the victim's statement has been recorded and her medical examination has also been done.

He said police are investigating all aspects of the case and the accused will be arrested soon.