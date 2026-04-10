'Ban shows of singers that promote abusive content for at least 3 years: Haryana State Women Commission to CM

CHANDIGARH: Haryana State Women Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia has demanded a ban on the shows of singers who promote gun culture, abusive content and objectionable language for at least three years.
She has written a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, insisiting to take action against controversial songs.
Haryanvi song 'Tateeree' by rapper-singer Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, had erupted a row due to the obscene lyrics, foul language, gestures, and poor portrayal of females wearing school uniforms.
Badshah apologised to the National Commission for Women (NCW) over his controversial song.
Talking with TNIE, Haryana State Women Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia said, "My point is that singers who promote gun culture, violence, and use abusive language in their songs, whoever they are, a Punjabi or Haryanvi, should be banned in the State for at least three years. Only then could we stop such kind of songs in the State,’’ she said.
The letter written to CM Saini by Renu Bhatia read, "I am writing to draw your kind attention towards the growing concern of gun culture, violence and use of abusive and objectionable language being promoted through songs by various singers. This trend is having a serious and negative impact on youngsters, particularly school-going students"
The letter has sparked widespread concern across the State.
"It has been observed that the portrayal and references in the song have tarnished the image and dignity of school-going girls, which is deeply disturbing and unacceptable in a civilised society. Such content not only disrespects women but also promotes unhealthy attitudes among the youth," she wrote in the letter.
She pointed out in her letter that the union government had taken significant steps towards women's empowerment.
"It is noteworthy that the government of India has taken significant steps towards women's empowerment, including providing 33 per cent reservation for women to ensure equal participation in society. Initiatives like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ further emphasise the importance of protecting and educating the girl child. In such a scenario, the promotion of derogatory content against women in songs stands in direct contradiction to these national efforts," she pointed out in the letter.
Bhatia, in her letter, also stated that music and media play a crucial role in shaping young minds.
"When songs glorify weapons, aggression, and derogatory language, it normalises such behaviour and influences students to adopt similar attitudes in real life. This is particularly alarming in an educational environment where values of respect, discipline, and equality should be nurtured,’’ it further read.
The letter concluded, "I humbly request your esteemed office to take strict and immediate action against such content creators who promote harmful and disrespectful themes. I also urge the government to introduce stringent regulations, monitoring mechanisms, and clear guidelines to prevent the release of such content in the future. Additionally, awareness campaigns may be initiated to educate youth on the adverse effects of such influencers.’’
Meanwhile, Badshah took to his Instagram account to announce that he will release a new version of the song in a few days, which will not contain any objectionable content.