'Ban shows of singers that promote abusive content for at least 3 years: Haryana State Women Commission to CM

CHANDIGARH: Haryana State Women Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia has demanded a ban on the shows of singers who promote gun culture, abusive content and objectionable language for at least three years.

She has written a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, insisiting to take action against controversial songs.

Haryanvi song 'Tateeree' by rapper-singer Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah, had erupted a row due to the obscene lyrics, foul language, gestures, and poor portrayal of females wearing school uniforms.

Badshah apologised to the National Commission for Women (NCW) over his controversial song.

Talking with TNIE, Haryana State Women Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia said, "My point is that singers who promote gun culture, violence, and use abusive language in their songs, whoever they are, a Punjabi or Haryanvi, should be banned in the State for at least three years. Only then could we stop such kind of songs in the State,’’ she said.

The letter written to CM Saini by Renu Bhatia read, "I am writing to draw your kind attention towards the growing concern of gun culture, violence and use of abusive and objectionable language being promoted through songs by various singers. This trend is having a serious and negative impact on youngsters, particularly school-going students"

The letter has sparked widespread concern across the State.

"It has been observed that the portrayal and references in the song have tarnished the image and dignity of school-going girls, which is deeply disturbing and unacceptable in a civilised society. Such content not only disrespects women but also promotes unhealthy attitudes among the youth," she wrote in the letter.

She pointed out in her letter that the union government had taken significant steps towards women's empowerment.