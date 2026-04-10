Bihar CM Nitish Kumar takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha in a brief ceremony held in the Chairman’s chamber. The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan.

Kumar took the oath in Hindi in the presence of Union Minister and Leader of the House J P Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Among those present at the ceremony were JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, and BJP MP and former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

With Kumar assuming office in the Rajya Sabha, his tenure as Bihar Chief Minister comes to an end. The NDA is expected to elect a new chief minister of Bihar on April 14.