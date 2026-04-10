Nation

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

With Kumar assuming office in the Rajya Sabha, his tenure as Bihar Chief Minister comes to an end.
Kumar took the oath in Hindi in the presence of Union Minister and Leader of the House J P Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Kumar took the oath in Hindi in the presence of Union Minister and Leader of the House J P Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala SitharamanPhoto | X | @VPIndia
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha in a brief ceremony held in the Chairman’s chamber. The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan.

Kumar took the oath in Hindi in the presence of Union Minister and Leader of the House J P Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Among those present at the ceremony were JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, and BJP MP and former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

With Kumar assuming office in the Rajya Sabha, his tenure as Bihar Chief Minister comes to an end. The NDA is expected to elect a new chief minister of Bihar on April 14.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar Rajya Sabha oath

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com