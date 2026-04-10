BJP meet today to take a call on Bihar govt formation as Nitish Kumar reaches Delhi

NEW DELHI: Following Nitish Kumar’s taking oath as a Rajya Sabha member on April 10, the BJP is expected to begin internal deliberations on the next phase of governance in Bihar, including the power-sharing arrangement with the Janata Dal (United). Kumar arrived in Delhi on Thursday, signalling the beginning of consultations.

The BJP leadership has summoned both deputy chief ministers for discussions. Party sources suggest that the BJP Legislature Party in Bihar will meet in Patna in the coming days, likely after the appointment of a central observer and a core committee meeting in Delhi. The observer will play a key role in guiding legislators in selecting a leader.

A BJP core committee meeting is scheduled for Friday in Delhi to discuss strategy following Kumar’s elevation to the Rajya Sabha and his expected resignation as CM after April 12–13. Speaking in Delhi, Kumar said, “We have already decided and told you everything. We will leave it there and work right here. We will stay right here.”

Earlier, BJP president Nitin Nabin stated that there were no differences within the NDA. JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha said that government formation would gain momentum after April 13. Sources indicate that the BJP may decide on the structure of the new government, including whether to continue the existing arrangement with JD(U) and allies.