BJP meet today to take a call on Bihar govt formation as Nitish Kumar reaches Delhi

NEW DELHI: Following Nitish Kumar’s taking oath as a Rajya Sabha member on April 10, the BJP is expected to begin internal deliberations on the next phase of governance in Bihar, including the power-sharing arrangement with the Janata Dal (United). Kumar arrived in Delhi on Thursday, signalling the beginning of consultations.
The BJP leadership has summoned both deputy chief ministers for discussions. Party sources suggest that the BJP Legislature Party in Bihar will meet in Patna in the coming days, likely after the appointment of a central observer and a core committee meeting in Delhi. The observer will play a key role in guiding legislators in selecting a leader.
A BJP core committee meeting is scheduled for Friday in Delhi to discuss strategy following Kumar’s elevation to the Rajya Sabha and his expected resignation as CM after April 12–13. Speaking in Delhi, Kumar said, “We have already decided and told you everything. We will leave it there and work right here. We will stay right here.”
Earlier, BJP president Nitin Nabin stated that there were no differences within the NDA. JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha said that government formation would gain momentum after April 13. Sources indicate that the BJP may decide on the structure of the new government, including whether to continue the existing arrangement with JD(U) and allies.
A BJP-led NDA government could take oath around April 15 or 16, with the chief minister likely from the BJP. The JD(U) is reportedly seeking two DCMs and retention of the home department.
There is also speculation that Kumar may join Narendra Modi’s Union Cabinet in a future reshuffle. Consultations are ongoing within JD(U), including discussions with Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh.
Several BJP leaders are being considered as possible successors, including Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Prem Kumar, and Sanjiv Chaurasia. There is also speculation about a surprise choice, possibly a woman leader from the EBC, Dalit, or OBC communities.
The BJP is expected to adopt a unified approach, working towards a consensus candidate who can be unanimously chosen to lead the government. This would underline the party’s emphasis on organisational discipline and cohesion during a critical political transition. The final decision will shape Bihar’s political direction in the coming months.