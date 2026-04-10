Centre says shift to induction cookstove may add up to 27 GW to India's power demand

NEW DELHI: The increasing adoption of induction cookstoves amid shortages in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply is expected to significantly raise electricity demand in India, said a senior official in the power ministry.

According to Krushna Chandra Panigrahy, director general, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, the transition towards electric cooking has already begun and could add between 13 gigawatts (GW) and 27 GW to the country’s power demand, particularly during peak morning and evening hours.

“The transition has started, and cooking is expected to introduce an additional layer of demand, particularly during peak hours. We expect the additional demand to be in the range of 13 GW to 27 GW,” said Krushna Chandra Panigrahy.

The shift comes in the backdrop of disruptions in LPG supply due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has pushed many households to opt for induction-based cooking solutions. There is a sharp rise in demand for induction stoves, with daily sales increasing from around 2,000 units to over one to two lakh units, marking more than a 30-fold surge on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India in March.

Despite the rise in electricity demand, the government remains confident of meeting requirements. According to Piyush Singh, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Power, over 75% of India’s electricity is generated from thermal power plants, and coordinated efforts with the Ministry of Coal and the Ministry of Railways have ensured adequate coal availability.