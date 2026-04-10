Dehradun man held for alleged links with ISI, Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan

Exploiting this emotional vulnerability, the Pakistani handlers shared provocative reels and posts, eventually drawing him into direct contact via WhatsApp and Instagram.

The handlers exploited the youth, assigning him tasks to create an atmosphere of terror. Kashyap was instructed to conduct reconnaissance of sensitive locations in Dehradun, including the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), the Police Headquarters and other vital government installations.

The accused confessed that his handlers pressured him to film these high-security zones, promising that a man named ‘Gujjar’ would provide him with weapons, explosives and funds.

"The handlers’ motive was to instil fear and popularise the name of their group, 'Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan' (TTH)," an STF official noted. Following these directives, Kashyap spray-painted ‘TTH’ at various public locations, including near Subharti Hospital, Advani Pul and Balaji Mandir in Jhajhra. He had reportedly sent video footage of these acts, along with reconnaissance footage of the Jhajhra police outpost, back to his handlers in Pakistan.

Investigators also identified a plot to target activists and a Supreme Court lawyer in Delhi using a hand grenade. The handlers had promised to facilitate his escape to Dubai via Nepal, offering financial rewards for his cooperation.

The STF arrested Kashyap and recovered one .32 bore pistol, seven live cartridges, a spray paint can and a mobile phone containing incriminating evidence. The accused, who had previously worked in Nabha, Punjab, is currently being interrogated.

"This is a critical investigation. We are collaborating with central agencies to trace the network behind these activities and uncover the full extent of the conspiracy," SSP Singh added.

The successful operation was led by Inspectors Abul Kalam, N.K. Bhatt and Yadavinder Bajwa, along with a dedicated STF team.