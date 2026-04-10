Devotion, nationalism, literature: Inside NCERT’s new Hindi textbook ‘Ganga’

NEW DELHI: In a significant step towards implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Friday unveiled its new Class 9 Hindi textbook, titled ‘Ganga’, for the 2026–27 academic session.

The textbook draws its name and thematic inspiration from the river Ganga, symbolising continuity, cultural depth, and the widespread reach of the Hindi language across India. According to NCERT, the book aims to mirror the “continuous flow” of both the river and the language, positioning Hindi as a key element of India’s civilisational identity.

Designed to balance linguistic development with cultural education, Ganga brings together devotional literature, nationalist writings, and modern prose. Among its key inclusions are Raidas’ Pad, Ram-Lakshman-Parshuram Samvad from Ramcharitmanas, and patriotic compositions such as Bharati Jai Vijayi Kare by Suryakant Tripathi ‘Nirala’ and Jhansi Ki Rani by Subhadra Kumari Chauhan.

The book also incorporates works that highlight social values and emotional depth, including Bhawani Prasad Mishra’s Ghar Ki Yaad. NCERT has attempted to provide a mix of themes ranging from devotion and equality to patriotism and familial bonds.

A notable feature of the textbook is its emphasis on India’s freedom struggle and national heroes. It includes a biographical sketch of Jhalkari Bai, a key figure in the 1857 uprising, and a lesson on Param Vir Chakra awardee Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, focusing on his early life, influences, and ultimate sacrifice in service of the nation.

In addition, excerpts from Lala Lajpat Rai’s speech at the 1920 Indian National Congress session in Surat have been included to highlight the relationship between freedom and discipline, underscoring civic responsibility as a foundational value.