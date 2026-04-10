Headless DCW resumes limited work, struggles with staff shortage

NEW DELHI: Even as the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) remains without a full-time chairperson and several key members, the body has quietly reopened its office after months of closure, functioning in a limited capacity, underscoring the administrative vacuum it still faces.

More than two years after Swati Maliwal demitted office in January 2024 following her nomination to the Rajya Sabha, the DCW is still headless, with interim charge being given to Rashmi Singh, secretary, Women and Child Development. Five key posts remain vacant, raising serious concerns on its ability to function as the statutory body for women’s rights.

A visit by the reporter to the DCW office at Vikas Bhawan revealed the extent of the scaled-down operations. A handful of members were seen working out of a single room, arranging the complaint documents for the concerned heads. The phone numbers displayed on the notice board, meant for people, were found to be non-functional when dialed.

The notice board still carries an old newspaper clipping of Maliwal conducting raids at shelter homes. There have been no fresh updates since 2023.

Yet, in a partial revival, the DCW office has recently resumed operations. A handful of members are receiving complaints through newly set up help desks, supported by just two counsellors.