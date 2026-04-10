India, US review trade, defence and Quad ties; Rubio to visit New Delhi in May

India and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri holding discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on key areas including trade, defence, critical minerals, and cooperation under the Quad framework.

The meeting, held at the White House during Misri’s three-day visit to the US, reflected growing alignment on strategic and economic priorities.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who attended the meeting, highlighted the significance of the engagement and announced that Rubio is expected to visit New Delhi next month.

"Welcome to the White House @VikramMisri! Productive meeting with @SecRubio that focused on our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defence and the Quad," U.S. Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, who was also present at the meeting, posted on X.