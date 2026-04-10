India, US review trade, defence and Quad ties; Rubio to visit New Delhi in May

India and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri holding discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on key areas including trade, defence, critical minerals, and cooperation under the Quad framework.
The meeting, held at the White House during Misri’s three-day visit to the US, reflected growing alignment on strategic and economic priorities.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who attended the meeting, highlighted the significance of the engagement and announced that Rubio is expected to visit New Delhi next month.
"Welcome to the White House @VikramMisri! Productive meeting with @SecRubio that focused on our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defence and the Quad," U.S. Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, who was also present at the meeting, posted on X.
Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month, Gor said.
Earlier, Misri held separate meetings with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, focusing on regional and global issues alongside bilateral cooperation.
"Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri today in Washington. The leaders reaffirmed the close partnership between the two countries and shared news about the situation in the Persian Gulf and other global and regional priorities," Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesman for the Department of State, said in a statement.
Hooker said discussions centred on expanding cooperation in security, defence, and economic domains.
“We are finding practical ways to make both Americans and Indians safer and more prosperous, including through the Quad,” she said.
The Indian Embassy in the US said both sides reviewed progress in the bilateral agenda since the Foreign Office Consultations held last December and exchanged views on developments in West Asia and other regional issues of mutual interest.
Separately, US Vice President J D Vance is leading a delegation to Islamabad for talks with Iranian leaders following a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan between the warring sides.
(With inputs from PTI)