Jaishankar, Japan foreign minister Motegi discuss Strait of Hormuz security

NEW DELHI: As the world grappled with the cascading fallout of the West Asian conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi largely focusing on passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Motegi also conveyed Japan's condolences on the killing of a number of Indians in the conflict. Since the hostilities began on February 28, eight Indian nationals have been killed and several others injured in the region.

"Good to speak with FM Toshimitsu Motegi of Japan. Discussed developments in West Asia, including international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Appreciate his condolences for the Indian lives lost in the conflict," Jaishankar said on social media.

Motegi said he and Jaishankar discussed the current situation in West Asia including ensuring the safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Japanese foreign minister welcomed the recent announcement by the US and Iran on a two-week ceasefire.

"He also stated that what matters most is that de-escalation, including the safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, is steadily achieved, and expressed his hopes that a final agreement will be reached promptly through the negotiations between the United States and Iran," according to a Japanese readout.