Kargil war hero Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, ‘Lion of Ladakh’, dies of heart attack at 61

NEW DELHI: Colonel Sonam Wangchuk (Retd), one of the earliest heroes of the 1999 Kargil War and a Mahavir Chakra awardee, died on Friday following a heart attack at his residence in Ladakh. He was 61.

His career, spanning three decades and multiple theatres, came to be defined by a single night on a frozen ridge at 5,500 metres.

Born in 1964 in Leh, Col Wangchuk studied at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, and graduated in History from Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi University. He was commissioned through the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, into the 4th Battalion of the Assam Regiment.

He served across counter-insurgency deployments in the Northeast and India’s IPKF mission in Sri Lanka before moving to the Ladakh Scouts, the Army’s specialist high-altitude formation.

On the intervening night of May 30–31, 1999, then Major Wangchuk led a column tasked with securing Chorbat La in the Batalik sector. His men came under heavy fire during the advance. He did not pull back.