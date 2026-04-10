Kharge flags ‘grave consequences’ of delimitation plan; says Opposition to adopt united strategy

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said the Modi government’s proposed delimitation exercise to implement the women’s quota law could have “grave consequences” and requires detailed deliberation, adding that the Congress would work with opposition parties to adopt a united strategy on the issue.

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Kharge alleged that the Centre has convened a Parliament session from April 16 with the intent of securing political advantage, calling it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), and accused the government of attempting to pass the Constitutional Amendment Bill in undue haste.

He said the proposed amendments are far-reaching and could significantly impact the country’s electoral system.

"Therefore, following this meeting, we will formulate a collective strategy by holding discussions on these issues with our colleagues in the opposition as well. We will move forward unitedly," Kharge asserted.

The meeting, chaired by Kharge, was attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Sachin Pilot, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, among others.

(WIth inputs from PTI)