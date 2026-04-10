Lawmakers must rise above differences: Om Birla

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday urged lawmakers to rise above political differences and serve the public with integrity. He emphasised that younger legislators carry a significant responsibility in helping achieve the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047.

The Speaker called for healthy competition among state legislatures to promote public welfare and good governance. Delivering the inaugural address at the first CPA India Region Zone VII Conference, started at Panaji in Goa, Birla said that even in an era shaped by advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, human sensitivity remains vital.

He stressed the importance of fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of citizens with diligence and integrity. Birla outlined that elected representatives are entrusted with translating public expectations into concrete action, strengthening democratic institutions, and ensuring governance that is transparent, inclusive, and responsive.

He noted that maintaining citizens’ trust requires vision, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to public welfare—qualities essential for building a developed, equitable, and self-reliant nation.

Highlighting the role of young lawmakers, Birla said, “Their energy, vision, and commitment could play a transformative part in realising the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.” He asserted that the contributions by lawmakers are key to ensuring sustainable growth and long-term social progress.