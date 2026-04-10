Manish R Joshi resigns as Secretary of UGC, to return to parent organisation in Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: The Secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Manish R Joshi has submitted his resignation to the Commission, after completing more than three years in the post.

The resignation has been accepted by the Commission, which falls under the Ministry of Education, and Joshi has been posted back to his parent department in Maharashtra.

A UGC order on Friday said Joshi will be relieved from the services of UGC with effect from April 25 and will go back to his parent organisation -- the School of Computer Sciences, Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University. He had taught in the University for a long period since 1997.

The order said that Joshi had submitted his resignation on March 30, 2026. He was posted as the Secretary at UGC on February 13, 2023.

A senior education official familiar with the development told TNIE, "The Secretary was keen on returning to his parent organisation. Hence, he decided to resign from his present post."

An education ministry source also confirmed that Joshi decided to leave the post on his own.

Joshi is an established researcher in Artificial Intelligence.

Professor Shyama Rath, Member Secretary, All India Council for Technical Education has been given additional charge as UGC Secretary from April 25, said another communication from the UGC on Friday.

UGC cautions on fake universities

The UGC also released a cautionary note on social media stating, "UGC has identified institutions operating illegally and offering fake degrees. Don’t waste your precious time and money.”

It also urged students to check the UGC list of recognised universities on ugc.gov.in before applying to any university.

As of February 2026, the UGC has identified 32 fake universities across India, with Delhi topping the list for the third consecutive year with 12 fake universities, followed by Uttar Pradesh.