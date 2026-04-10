Mastermind in influencer Kanchan Kumari murder deported from UAE, arrested by Punjab Police in Delhi

CHANDIGARH: The key accused and alleged mastermind in the murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Kaur Bhabhi was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and arrested by the Punjab Police upon his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Friday.

Sources said that the main accused, Amritpal Singh of Mehron village, was allegedly taken into custody in the UAE and then flown back to India. Upon his arrival, he was arrested by the Punjab Police.

A team of the Bathinda police, led by a DSP-rank officer, took custody of the accused from UAE authorities. Mehron had been detained by the Sharjah police in January this year during a visa-related inquiry, but deportation formalities took time to complete.

Mehron allegedly fled the country just hours after the crime, boarding a flight from Amritsar International Airport to the UAE on the morning of June 10, 2025, even before a lookout circular could be issued against him.

The Bathinda police later arrested two of his accomplices, while Mehron remained at large. A Bathinda court subsequently initiated proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender, and efforts were made through central agencies and Interpol to secure his extradition.

Taking to X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote, “In a major breakthrough, @BathindaPolice, with the support of #OFTEC (Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell) under the Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police, and Central Agencies apprehends fugitive Amritpal Singh Mehron, the main accused in the sensational murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari alias Kamal Bhabhi in June 2025 at Bathinda, following his deportation from the Middle East.”

“On 11.06.2025, the accused, along with three associates, abducted and murdered the victim and abandoned her body in a car parked at Adesh Hospital, #Bathinda. His accomplices have already been arrested in the case. After committing the crime, Amritpal fled the country to evade legal proceedings."

"Punjab Police, in close coordination with central agencies, traced his location to the Middle East and initiated extradition proceedings. He was subsequently detained and deported to #India, where he was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport, #Delhi, in the early hours of April 10, 2026,” he stated.