No music to poll; Zubeen Garg absence felt in Assam elections

GUWAHATI: Garima Saikia Garg exercised her democratic right by voting in the Assam Assembly elections once again on Thursday, but the only difference this time was that she was not accompanied by her husband, the late music icon Zubeen Garg.

“Earlier, I would always come along with him to cast my vote,” she told media persons after casting her vote in the Dispur Assembly constituency in Guwahati.

She did not miss her vote despite being unwell. She was discharged from a hospital only the previous day. “It is our duty to vote, and that is why, although I am unwell, I have come to vote,” said Garima who was accompanied by the singer’s sister Palme Borthakur.

On justice for Garg, she said, “We are fighting for his justice. We are hopeful that justice will be done in an expeditious manner.” She was admitted to the hospital last week after she had complained of blood pressure-related issues.