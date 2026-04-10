Ranchi Diary: Health cottages to come up in every panchayat

Health cottages to come up in every panchayat

The state government will soon establish “health cottages” in all panchayats to provide accessible treatment and promote a healthier environment. Speaking at a state-level workshop on e-Sanjeevani telemedicine in Ranchi, Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari said the facilities will be rolled out shortly, alongside Abua medical stores to improve access to medicines. He added that advanced and AI-based technologies will be integrated into the healthcare system for overall improvement. A dedicated monitoring cell will also be set up to ensure quality services, while a new policy will be introduced to streamline blood availability.

BJP to launch protests over language row

Amid the ongoing language controversy in Jharkhand, the BJP’s youth wing has announced a large-scale agitation, set to begin in Palamu with participation from thousands of youths. The move follows the decision to designate Nagpuri and Kudukh as local languages for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test in Palamu, Garhwa, and Latehar districts, despite Bhojpuri, Nagpuri, and Angika being widely spoken in the region. The BJP has termed it “step-motherly treatment” towards the Palamu region. On Friday, the BJP Yuva Morcha will stage a protest, after which the agitation will be expanded across the state and taken to Ranchi.