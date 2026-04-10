Ranchi Diary: Health cottages to come up in every panchayat

Health cottages to come up in every panchayat
The state government will soon establish “health cottages” in all panchayats to provide accessible treatment and promote a healthier environment. Speaking at a state-level workshop on e-Sanjeevani telemedicine in Ranchi, Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari said the facilities will be rolled out shortly, alongside Abua medical stores to improve access to medicines. He added that advanced and AI-based technologies will be integrated into the healthcare system for overall improvement. A dedicated monitoring cell will also be set up to ensure quality services, while a new policy will be introduced to streamline blood availability.
BJP to launch protests over language row
Amid the ongoing language controversy in Jharkhand, the BJP’s youth wing has announced a large-scale agitation, set to begin in Palamu with participation from thousands of youths. The move follows the decision to designate Nagpuri and Kudukh as local languages for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test in Palamu, Garhwa, and Latehar districts, despite Bhojpuri, Nagpuri, and Angika being widely spoken in the region. The BJP has termed it “step-motherly treatment” towards the Palamu region. On Friday, the BJP Yuva Morcha will stage a protest, after which the agitation will be expanded across the state and taken to Ranchi.
Lawyer not allowed to practise for two years
Following a two-year imprisonment pronounced by a Ranchi court on March 31, Jharkhand State Bar Council has barred Advocate Mahesh Tiwari from practicing law for two years. The embargo will be effective from the date of passing of order of conviction. The incident dates back to May 1, 2012, when the complainant was coming out of Court No. 5 of the Jharkhand High Court. According to the prosecution, Tiwari confronted her, made objectionable remarks linked to her Bar Council election win and physically assaulted her. Notably, Tiwari has also been in the news recently for his “don’t cross the limit” remark against an HC judge.
Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com