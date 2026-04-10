SC pulls up Ghaziabad Police over ‘insensitive’ probe in child rape-murder case; seeks SIT investigation

The Supreme Court of India on Friday criticised the Ghaziabad Police for its “insensitive approach” in probing the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl, and summoned senior officials, including the police commissioner, to appear on April 13 with all case records.

The court observed that the case may require a court-monitored, time-bound investigation, either by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or a central agency.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, took note of submissions by senior advocate N Hariharan, appearing for the victim’s father, a daily wager, and expressed strong displeasure over the manner in which the state police has handled the investigation so far.

"My conscience was revolted the moment I saw it (the video evidence)," Hariharan told the bench and urged judicial intervention in the case.

"The most shocking part of the alleged offence is that it exhibits complete indifference and an insensitive approach of two alleged private hospitals as well as the local police," the CJI said.

"The FIR was registered one day after the incident. Hospitals refused admission. A blunt object was inserted into the private part of the child. The post-mortem report shows."

"The police only wanted to investigate this as a murder. The police report says the child was dead when the case came to them. There is a video recording showing that the child was alive. The neighbours are given notices that you are breaching peace. Please see the video," Hariharan told the court.

The bench issued notices to the state government, station house officer of the concerned police station, the two private hospitals -- Khajan Singh Mannvi Health Care and St Joseph (Mariam) Hospital -- and the executive magistrate.