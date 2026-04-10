Shimla shivers through coldest April night in nearly five decades

Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, recorded an unusually sharp drop in temperatures over the past 24 hours, with the minimum dipping to 3.6°C — the coldest April night the city has experienced in nearly 46 years.

Data from the Meteorological Centre in Shimla shows that this marks a significant departure from typical seasonal patterns. The last time temperatures fell to a comparable level in April was in 1979, when the mercury dropped to around 3.4°C.

According to Shobhit Katiyar, Head of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Himachal Pradesh, the sudden chill is the result of sustained rainfall and snowfall activity across the region over the past few days. “The maximum temperature in Shimla was recorded at 11.4°C, making it the lowest April daytime temperature in nearly 11 to 12 years. Similar conditions were last observed around 2015,” he said.

Katiyar noted that such a sharp decline in minimum temperatures during April has not been seen in over four decades, underscoring the unusual nature of the current weather pattern.

The ongoing influence of western disturbances has led to widespread precipitation across the state, particularly in higher altitude areas. Over the last few days, daytime temperatures in several regions have dropped by 10 to 12 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall has also been above seasonal averages. Between March 1 and April 10, Himachal Pradesh received 149 mm of rainfall against a normal of 136 mm — an excess of about 9 per cent. April alone has seen rainfall levels surge to 142 per cent above normal, though officials clarified that this does not qualify as a record-breaking event.

Snowfall during April is not uncommon in higher reaches such as Lahaul, Kullu, Chamba, and Kinnaur districts. Even within Shimla district, areas like Khadarala have witnessed April snowfall in previous years, including 2014, 2016, 2020, and 2021.