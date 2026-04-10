Six members of family killed as two cars collide in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker

Six members of a family were killed and three others sustained serious injuries after two cars collided on National Highway-30 in Kanker district, police said on Friday.

The accident took place late Thursday night near Nathia Navagaon village.

According to preliminary information, seven members of a family from Udkuda village in the Charama area were returning from a wedding in Chivaraj village when their car collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The collision left both vehicles severely mangled.

Six occupants of one car, including three women, a child and two men, died on the spot, while another passenger in the same vehicle was critically injured, the official said. Two occupants of the other car also suffered grievous injuries.

On receiving information, Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha and other officials rushed to the scene.

The injured were shifted to the Kanker Medical College hospital for treatment, he said.

Police added that further investigation into the incident is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)