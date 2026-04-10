Srinagar tulip garden draws nearly three lakh visitors amid tourism revival

SRINAGAR: Defying global tensions, rising airfares and erratic weather, Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar is witnessing a surge in visitors, with nearly 2.95 lakh people, including 1.55 lakh domestic tourists and 800 foreign visitors, having visited since it opened on March 16, signalling a revival of Kashmir’s tourism sector, which was severely affected by last year’s Pahalgam attack.
Assistant Floriculture Officer at the Tulip Garden, Imran Ahmad, told this newspaper that the garden, spread over 450 kanals along the banks of the world-famous Dal Lake and at the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range in Srinagar, has seen an overwhelming influx of visitors this year.
He said about 2.95 lakh visitors have come to the garden since it was opened on March 16. Among them are 1.55 lakh domestic tourists and 800 foreign visitors.
The garden this year has 1.8 million tulip bulbs of more than 70 varieties, including some new ones.
To ensure a prolonged bloom, it features early, mid and late-season varieties of tulips, offering visitors nearly a month of vibrant displays.
According to Imran, the garden will remain open until March 15 and, if weather conditions remain favourable, the season may be extended by a few days.
“It is likely that visitor numbers this year may cross the four lakh mark,” he said.
In 2025, a record 8,55,125 visitors visited the Tulip Garden, surpassing the previous year’s figure of 4.65 lakh.
Imran said the tourist flow is encouraging, as despite ongoing global tensions, rising airfares and inclement weather in the Valley, people continue to visit Kashmir.
The increased footfall signals renewed confidence among tourists visiting the region.
Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) Secretary General Sajad Kralyari said that despite the Iran war and rising airfares, large numbers of tourists are travelling to Kashmir to visit the Tulip Garden and other scenic destinations.
“There is 50 per cent occupancy in hotels in the Valley despite the conflict, which is a very positive development,” he said. “It signals the revival of tourism in Kashmir after last year’s Pahalgam attack.”
On 22 April 2025, militants attacked tourists at Baisaran in Pahalgam, killing 25 tourists and a local pony operator. The attack severely impacted Kashmir’s tourism industry.
“With the ceasefire between the US and Iran coming into effect, we are receiving enquiries from people across the country intending to visit Kashmir,” Sajad said.
He added that they expect a further increase in tourist footfall in the coming days following the ceasefire in West Asia.