Srinagar tulip garden draws nearly three lakh visitors amid tourism revival

SRINAGAR: Defying global tensions, rising airfares and erratic weather, Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar is witnessing a surge in visitors, with nearly 2.95 lakh people, including 1.55 lakh domestic tourists and 800 foreign visitors, having visited since it opened on March 16, signalling a revival of Kashmir’s tourism sector, which was severely affected by last year’s Pahalgam attack.

Assistant Floriculture Officer at the Tulip Garden, Imran Ahmad, told this newspaper that the garden, spread over 450 kanals along the banks of the world-famous Dal Lake and at the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range in Srinagar, has seen an overwhelming influx of visitors this year.

He said about 2.95 lakh visitors have come to the garden since it was opened on March 16. Among them are 1.55 lakh domestic tourists and 800 foreign visitors.

The garden this year has 1.8 million tulip bulbs of more than 70 varieties, including some new ones.

To ensure a prolonged bloom, it features early, mid and late-season varieties of tulips, offering visitors nearly a month of vibrant displays.