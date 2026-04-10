Taking flight over the Ganga: 19-seater seaplane completes flawless second trial in Rishikesh

DEHRADUN: The Devbhoomi of Uttarakhand witnessed a historic moment on Thursday as a 19-seater seaplane successfully completed its second trial at the Ganga Barrage reservoir in Rishikesh.

Operated by SkyHop Aviation, the aircraft demonstrated exceptional maneuverability, effortlessly navigating the Ganga’s currents and proving that the region’s complex geography is well-suited for amphibious aviation.

Thursday’s trial was technically significant, marking the aircraft's ability to handle the challenges of river currents. The seaplane executed two flawless take-offs and landings, effectively tackling the river's flow even in the opposite direction. This success confirms that the technology is both safe and precise for the unique hydrological conditions of the Rishikesh region.

The operation was conducted under stringent safety protocols, with coordinated support from the local administration, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire brigade, and UJVNL. This successful test, building upon initial flights from Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport earlier this week, brings the promise of seamless connectivity closer to reality.