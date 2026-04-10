Taking flight over the Ganga: 19-seater seaplane completes flawless second trial in Rishikesh

DEHRADUN: The Devbhoomi of Uttarakhand witnessed a historic moment on Thursday as a 19-seater seaplane successfully completed its second trial at the Ganga Barrage reservoir in Rishikesh.
Operated by SkyHop Aviation, the aircraft demonstrated exceptional maneuverability, effortlessly navigating the Ganga’s currents and proving that the region’s complex geography is well-suited for amphibious aviation.
Thursday’s trial was technically significant, marking the aircraft's ability to handle the challenges of river currents. The seaplane executed two flawless take-offs and landings, effectively tackling the river's flow even in the opposite direction. This success confirms that the technology is both safe and precise for the unique hydrological conditions of the Rishikesh region.
The operation was conducted under stringent safety protocols, with coordinated support from the local administration, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire brigade, and UJVNL. This successful test, building upon initial flights from Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport earlier this week, brings the promise of seamless connectivity closer to reality.
Experts believe this service will redefine high-end tourism, allowing international and domestic travelers to bypass road congestion and reach the heart of Rishikesh in minutes. For the local economy, the implications are profound. Stakeholders expect the service to provide a significant boost to local taxi operators, tour guides, and the hospitality sector.
Project Manager Manisha Jha emphasized the technical nature of the breakthrough. "The trial at the Rishikesh barrage has been a resounding success. The next phase involves rigorous training for our crew members," Jha stated. "Following this, we are preparing to conduct similar trials at the Tehri Dam. A seaplane is a specialized vessel that requires only 300 to 500 meters of water surface for operation, making it ideal for regions where traditional runway construction is impossible."
A spokesperson of Uttarakhand tourism stated, "The venture aligns with a broader vision to enhance mobility in India’s challenging terrains. By transforming water bodies into functional runways, the startup aims to bypass the capital-intensive and time-consuming limitations of traditional airport development."
Speaking on the breakthrough, Avani Singh, Founder and CEO of SkyHop Aviation, highlighted the mission fueling the venture. "SkyHop is being built with a clear, transformative purpose: to improve access to places where conventional airports are either not viable or difficult to develop," Singh stated. "Successful operation at the Ganga Barrage proves that we can unlock these remote areas with efficiency and safety."
As the company enters the final regulatory phase, it is working closely with aviation authorities to secure its Air Operator Certificate (AOC). Once approved, this certification will also serve as the gateway to commercial operations.