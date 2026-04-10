TDP backs women’s bill, says South won’t lose out on delimitation

NEW DELHI: In a significant endorsement of the Centre’s push to pass the amendments to the Women’s Reservation Bill, the NDA’s key ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday dismissed concerns that the South would be disadvantaged by the proposed delimitation exercise, asserting that a proportional increase in Lok Sabha seats would maintain the existing balance of representation.

Speaking to this paper, TDP parliamentary party leader Lavu Krishna Devarayalu said that with a proposed 50% expansion in Lok Sabha strength, the relative share of each state would remain unchanged. “After the increase, the percentage of a state’s representation in the Lok Sabha will stay the same.

For instance, Kerala now accounts for 3.6% of the total 543 seats in Lok Sabha. After a 50% increase, Kerala will retain the same percentage with 30 seats,” he said, dispelling fears of political marginalisation in the South.

His remarks come amid mounting Opposition criticism that the proposed changes linked to the rollout of the Women’s Reservation bill could widen the gap between the more populous northern states and their southern counterparts.