Uneasy silence between NC, MLA Veeri after Bill rejection in J&K Assembly

SRINAGAR: The National Conference’s ties with its MLA, Bashir Ahmad Veeri have come under strain after the party rejected his Private Member’s Bill on reservation policy and increasing the Open Merit quota in the J&K Assembly, with continued silence on both sides signalling a deepening rift.

Veeri had defeated PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti from the high profile Bijbehara Assembly seat in 2024 polls.

A significant portion of Veeri’s support came from first-time voters and youth to whom he had promised that if elected he would raise their concerns on flawed J&K reservation policy both in the Assembly and with the government.

Veeri moved a Private Member’s Bill on rationalising reservations during the Budget session of the J&K Assembly in Jammu last year, just months after his election.

However, his proposal was met with unease within his own party.

Sources said during the National Conference legislature party meeting ahead of the Budget session last year, few MLAs expressed reservations warning that such a move could trigger sharp divisions and “set the House on fire.” The CM Omar Abdullah, who chaired the meeting, reportedly advised members to allow the Bill to be introduced, suggesting they could oppose it during the debate.

Despite being listed on the Assembly agenda for nearly a year, the Bill was not taken up during earlier sessions in Jammu and Srinagar. It was finally introduced during last week’s Budget session in Jammu.

As expected, Veeri found no support within his party and stood isolated in the house. And when some NC members urged him to withdraw the Bill, the CM told the Speaker don’t delay it and if the member wants to press for it (voting), “we will vote against him and we don’t have any objection”.