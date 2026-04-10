Uneasy silence between NC, MLA Veeri after Bill rejection in J&K Assembly

SRINAGAR: The National Conference’s ties with its MLA, Bashir Ahmad Veeri have come under strain after the party rejected his Private Member’s Bill on reservation policy and increasing the Open Merit quota in the J&K Assembly, with continued silence on both sides signalling a deepening rift.
Veeri had defeated PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti from the high profile Bijbehara Assembly seat in 2024 polls.
A significant portion of Veeri’s support came from first-time voters and youth to whom he had promised that if elected he would raise their concerns on flawed J&K reservation policy both in the Assembly and with the government.
Veeri moved a Private Member’s Bill on rationalising reservations during the Budget session of the J&K Assembly in Jammu last year, just months after his election.
However, his proposal was met with unease within his own party.
Sources said during the National Conference legislature party meeting ahead of the Budget session last year, few MLAs expressed reservations warning that such a move could trigger sharp divisions and “set the House on fire.” The CM Omar Abdullah, who chaired the meeting, reportedly advised members to allow the Bill to be introduced, suggesting they could oppose it during the debate.
Despite being listed on the Assembly agenda for nearly a year, the Bill was not taken up during earlier sessions in Jammu and Srinagar. It was finally introduced during last week’s Budget session in Jammu.
As expected, Veeri found no support within his party and stood isolated in the house. And when some NC members urged him to withdraw the Bill, the CM told the Speaker don’t delay it and if the member wants to press for it (voting), “we will vote against him and we don’t have any objection”.
In an emotional appeal, Veeri urged the Assembly that “for Allah’s sake, allow the Bill for my children” and suggested that it be referred to a Select Committee for deliberation. But his appeal fell on deaf ears and the Bill was rejected with the government and his own party members voting against it.
Sources said Veeri was disappointed and heartbroken by the party’s vote against him and went incommunicado for a few days.
It was for second time that Omar has embarrassed Veeri in the house during the Budget session.
Sources said there is total silence from both the party and Veeri. There has been no contact between the NC MLA and the party since the bill was defeated and there has been no outreach from any party leader to him nor any attempt at damage control.
With the relations between the MLA and party falling into silent mode that speaks louder than dissent, it remains to be seen whether the gulf would increase further. It also remains to be seen whether Veeri would follow the path of disgruntled NC MP Aga Ruhullah, who has increasingly distanced himself from the party’s functioning but remains in party and misses no opportunity to attack the party.
Whether Veeri follows Ruhullah’s path of quiet rebellion or whether the party moves to mend fences remains to be seen.