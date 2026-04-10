Unseasonal rain, but wheat production looks up

NEW DELHI: After experiencing warmer weather in February and March, wheat crop is now facing excessive rainfall in the first 10 days of April, raising concerns about potential negative impacts on overall production. However, the government has sets aside the apprehension, claiming that the country will witness more wheat production than before.

During a visit to the Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) in Karnal to assess wheat crop production and research, Dr M L Jat, the Director General of the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), said in an interaction with this newspaper that mild rain at this stage is beneficial for wheat crops and that the country is expected to achieve record production.

Excess unseasonal rainfall accompanied by wind lashed different parts of major wheat-producing states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar and Gujarat, causing flattening of the standing wheat crop in some pockets.

This year, India’s wheat acreage has increased to 33.4 million hectares (mha), compared to 32.58 mha in 2025. The increase in acreage will give India another year of bumper production. Last year, India recorded a total wheat production of 117.9 million metric tones (mmt).

India has harvested 40% of its total wheat, and the rest, which would start harvesting from mid-April, is in the Indo-Gangetic plains. However, these regions have experienced excess rainfall in the past 10 days.