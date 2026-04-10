UP adds over 84 lakh voters, electorate reaches 13.39 Cr

Uttar Pradesh’s electorate has expanded by over 84 lakh voters, taking the total to 13.39 crore, following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), according to the final electoral roll released on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at the Lok Bhawan Media Centre, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said, “the SIR exercise was conducted from October 27, 2025, to April 10, 2026, covering all 75 districts, 403 assembly constituencies and polling stations across the state.”

He said the 166-day drive involved extensive coordination among officials, including 75 District Election Officers (DEOs), 403 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 12,758 Assistant EROs, 18,026 BLO supervisors and 1,77,516 Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Over 5.82 lakh booth-level agents from recognised political parties, along with voters, also contributed to the process. Media platforms played a key role in voter awareness, he added.

Rinwa said the draft electoral roll published on January 6, 2026, had a total of 12,55,56,025 voters, including 6.88 crore male voters, 5.67 crore female voters and 4,119 third gender voters.

The final roll, published on April 10, now places the total electorate at 13,39,84,792.

Male voters account for 7,30,71,071 (around 54 per cent), while female voters number 6,09,09,525 (45.46 per cent). Third gender voters stand at 4,206.

The 18–19 age group has seen a significant jump, rising to 17,63,360 voters, or 1.32 per cent of the electorate. The gender ratio has also improved to 834 female voters per 1,000 male voters, up from 824 in the draft roll.

Comparing the draft and final rolls, Rinwa said, “the total increase in the number of voters is 84,28,767.” The additions include 42,27,902 male voters, 42,00,778 female voters and 87 third gender voters.

He added that the 18–19 age group registered a rise of 14,29,379 voters, while the gender ratio improved by 10 points.

Among districts, Prayagraj recorded the highest increase in voters at 3,29,421, followed by Lucknow (2,85,961), Bareilly (over 2,57,000), Ghaziabad (2,43,666) and Jaunpur (2,37,590).

Rinwa said the successful completion of the revision exercise reflects coordinated efforts by election officials, political parties and voters across the state.