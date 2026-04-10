US Secretary of State Rubio to visit India in May

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit India in May, the United States announced, signaling renewed momentum in ties between New Delhi and Washington after recent strains over trade issues.

The visit of the US Secretary of State comes as both sides are preparing to revive negotiations aimed at sealing an interim trade agreement, indicating a shared push to their economic engagement.

The announcement followed a “productive meeting” between Rubio and India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the White House, where both sides reviewed key pillars of the bilateral relationship, including trade, critical minerals, defence cooperation, and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who attended the meeting, confirmed the upcoming visit in a post on X.

“Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month,” Gor said. They envoy said that discussions with Misri focused on strengthening cooperation across strategic sectors.

The visit, which will be Rubio’s first to India since assuming office, comes at a time when both countries are working to recalibrate ties after trade-related frictions, particularly over US tariff policies.