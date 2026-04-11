33 pc MBBS seats, hospital beds reserved for Haryana residents at upcoming Gurugram medical college

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officials to reserve 33 per cent each of the 150 MBBS seats and 850 beds at the upcoming Shri Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Hospital in Gurugram for students and residents of Haryana.

The medical college and hospital is being developed on 30.75 acres of land in Sector 102A, Kherki Majra.

Saini was chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee convened on Friday regarding the operation and maintenance of this project under the PPP model.

He also said the fees for the reserved seats should be fixed in line with other government medical colleges so that students of Haryana have access to affordable medical education.

Saini said the move is aimed at ensuring that the state’s youth and the general public get access to quality medical education and healthcare services.