33 pc MBBS seats, hospital beds reserved for Haryana residents at upcoming Gurugram medical college

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officials to reserve 33 per cent each of the 150 MBBS seats and 850 beds at the upcoming Shri Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Hospital in Gurugram for students and residents of Haryana.
The medical college and hospital is being developed on 30.75 acres of land in Sector 102A, Kherki Majra.
Saini was chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee convened on Friday regarding the operation and maintenance of this project under the PPP model.
He also said the fees for the reserved seats should be fixed in line with other government medical colleges so that students of Haryana have access to affordable medical education.
Saini said the move is aimed at ensuring that the state’s youth and the general public get access to quality medical education and healthcare services.
In addition, Saini directed that reserved hospital beds be integrated with the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, enabling economically weaker sections to receive free treatment at the facility.
He also asked officials to prepare proposals for three to four additional hospitals with 100 to 150 beds across Gurugram in view of rising population needs.
Additional Chief Secretary of Medical Education and Research Dr Sumita Mishra said the project is scheduled for completion by August 31 this year, while operational handover to a private bidder is expected by October 31, and has a total budget of Rs 679.08 crore, of which about Rs 500 crore has already been spent.
The funding is being shared by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), and the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board in the ratio of 50:45:5.