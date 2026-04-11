Asha Bhosle hospitalised after mild heart attack

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle has been hospitalised in Mumbai after reportedly suffering a mild heart attack, according to media reports on Saturday.

She has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, where she is currently under medical supervision. Sources indicated that the 92-year-old singer’s condition is stable and being closely monitored by a team of doctors. The development has sparked concern among fans and members of the film and music fraternity, many of whom have expressed their wishes for her speedy recovery.

Bhosle is widely regarded as one of India’s most iconic and versatile playback singers, with a career spanning more than eight decades. She has recorded thousands of songs in multiple Indian languages as well as several foreign languages, showcasing remarkable adaptability across genres ranging from classical and folk to pop, cabaret and ghazals. Her collaborations with composers such as R. D. Burman and O. P. Nayyar produced some of the most memorable songs in Hindi cinema, helping redefine the soundscape of Bollywood music across generations.

Over the years, Bhosle has received numerous accolades in recognition of her immense contribution to Indian music. She is a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country’s highest honour in cinema, and has also been conferred the Padma Vibhushan. In addition, she has won multiple National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards, cementing her legacy as one of the most decorated voices in Indian playback singing history.

Further updates on her health condition are awaited.