Asha Bhosle hospitalised due to chest infection, says granddaughter

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening due to chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle said.
Zanai took to Instagram to share details about Bhosle's health. "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy.
Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively," she wrote.
Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, where she is currently under medical supervision. Sources indicated that the 92-year-old singer’s condition is stable and being closely monitored by a team of doctors.
Sources had earlier said she suffered cardiac arrest and also had pulmonary problems.
Bhosle is widely regarded as one of India’s most iconic and versatile playback singers, with a career spanning more than eight decades. She has recorded thousands of songs in multiple Indian languages as well as several foreign languages, showcasing remarkable adaptability across genres ranging from classical and folk to pop, cabaret and ghazals.
Her collaborations with composers such as RD Burman and OP Nayyar produced some of the most memorable songs in Hindi cinema, helping redefine the soundscape of Bollywood music across generations.
Over the years, Bhosle has received numerous accolades in recognition of her immense contribution to Indian music. She is a recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country’s highest honour in cinema, and has also been conferred the Padma Vibhushan. In addition, she has won multiple National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards, cementing her legacy as one of the most decorated voices in Indian playback singing history.
Further updates on her health condition are awaited.
(With inputs from PTI)