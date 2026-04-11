Asha Bhosle hospitalised due to chest infection, says granddaughter

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening due to chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle said.

Zanai took to Instagram to share details about Bhosle's health. "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy.

Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively," she wrote.

Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, where she is currently under medical supervision. Sources indicated that the 92-year-old singer’s condition is stable and being closely monitored by a team of doctors.

Sources had earlier said she suffered cardiac arrest and also had pulmonary problems.