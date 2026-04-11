Centre to move 155 LMT foodgrains from Punjab as CM Mann flags storage crisis

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday met Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi and secured relief measures, with the Centre agreeing to run special trains to lift 155 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains lying in Punjab to ease the storage crisis ahead of the Rabi Marketing Season.

Alongside this, Mann raised structural issues, including higher cash credit interest rates, Rs 9,000 crore pending under the Rural Development Fund, compensation for hailstorm-hit crops, and demands of arhtiyas. The Union Minister assured follow-up, including a Secretary-level mechanism to address pending dues.

Sharing details on X, Mann said, “Today, in Delhi, I held an important meeting with Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi ji… several key issues related to Punjab were discussed, including the demands of arhtiyas.”

He added, “Critical matters were raised, such as swift lifting of 15.5 million metric tonnes of wheat and rice, immediate payment of Rs 9,000 crore under RDF, reducing high interest rates under the Cash Credit Limit, and addressing EPF issues of mandi labourers.”

“I am pleased that the Union Minister has responded very positively… we remain committed to safeguarding Punjab’s interests,” he said. Flagging storage shortages, Mann said, “180.88 LMT foodgrains are already stored against capacity of around 183 LMT, leaving minimal space.”

He added, “RMS 2026–27 began on April 1, with procurement of 130–132 LMT wheat expected.”