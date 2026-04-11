Char Dham Yatra 2026: Uttarakhand curtails VIP darshan, tightens helicopter safety norms

DEHRADUN: As Uttarakhand prepares for Char Dham Yatra, authorities have unveiled sweeping reforms aimed at streamlining operations, ensuring passenger safety, and preserving the sanctity of the sacred shrines.

The most significant change this season involves a strict overhaul of the VIP darshan system at Kedarnath Dham. Moving forward, VIP access will be restricted exclusively to individuals covered under official government protocols. All other visitors, regardless of status, will be required to join the general queue, ensuring an equitable experience for every pilgrim.

The temple administration has also implemented a total ban on mobile phones, photography, videography, and vlogging within the temple premises. Officials believe these measures will curb chaos and maintain the spiritual dignity of the site.

Hemant Dwivedi, Chairman of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), emphasised that these decisions were made in response to persistent feedback from pilgrims and temple priests. "Following repeated objections, the committee has taken a firm stance," Dwivedi told TNIE.