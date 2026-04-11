Char Dham Yatra 2026: Uttarakhand curtails VIP darshan, tightens helicopter safety norms

DEHRADUN: As Uttarakhand prepares for Char Dham Yatra, authorities have unveiled sweeping reforms aimed at streamlining operations, ensuring passenger safety, and preserving the sanctity of the sacred shrines.
The most significant change this season involves a strict overhaul of the VIP darshan system at Kedarnath Dham. Moving forward, VIP access will be restricted exclusively to individuals covered under official government protocols. All other visitors, regardless of status, will be required to join the general queue, ensuring an equitable experience for every pilgrim.
The temple administration has also implemented a total ban on mobile phones, photography, videography, and vlogging within the temple premises. Officials believe these measures will curb chaos and maintain the spiritual dignity of the site.
Hemant Dwivedi, Chairman of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), emphasised that these decisions were made in response to persistent feedback from pilgrims and temple priests. "Following repeated objections, the committee has taken a firm stance," Dwivedi told TNIE.
"By limiting VIP entry to official protocol holders only, we aim to ensure transparency and equality. This system will significantly reduce wait times and provide all devotees with a smoother, more meaningful darshan experience," he said.
The Char Dham Yatra is set to commence on April 19, with the portals of Yamunotri and Gangotri opening on that date, followed by Kedarnath on April 22 and Badrinath on April 23.
Simultaneously, the state is prioritising infrastructure strength. The Disaster Management Department has sanctioned over Rs 700 crore to fortify travel routes. Work is currently underway on 80 of the 100 identified 'danger zones' along the pilgrimage paths to ensure visitor safety.
Aviation safety has also taken centre stage. Responding to past concerns, the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has adopted stringent selection criteria for helicopter services. "We will not tolerate any negligence," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had previously said, mandating a 'zero-accident' approach.
Consequently, several helicopter operators with a history of crashes have been barred from this year's operations. The contract has instead been awarded to new firms with flawless safety records and pilots boasting over 750 hours of flight experience, ensuring pilgrims a secure journey through the mountains.