Delhi Police bust ISI-linked terror, arms and espionage module; 11 arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has dismantled an inter-state terror, arms, and espionage module linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International, arresting 11 people from Punjab and Delhi in two coordinated operations. The accused were in contact with Pakistan-based operatives through encrypted apps.

The accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh, Anmol, Sahil, Atul Rathee, Rohit, Ajay, Gurjeet Singh, Rimpledeep Singh, Salwinder Singh, Harpreet Singh alias Happy, and Boota Singh.

According to the police, the Pakistan-based handlers lured Indian youth by offering money generated through illegal smuggling of drugs and arms. These individuals were tasked with capturing locations, videos, and photographs of sensitive Army and paramilitary installations. They were also instructed to install solar-powered CCTV cameras near such locations. Nine such cameras have been recovered.